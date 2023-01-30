ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — French-Canadian business executive Marc Parent is famous for saying, “If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers…. February is for doers.” In the same spirit, February is looking to enter with a bang on Wednesday—some bitter cold is coming, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second deadly snowmobile crash in four days. And pain at the pump is mounting a comeback, as prices soar nationwide. Here are five things to know this Monday morning.

1. SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Great Sacandaga Lake.

2. Gas prices up 8 cents locally amid nationwide spike

Although gas prices tend to drift downward this time of year, that is not the case right now. Instead, they are actually climbing.

3. Over 100 guns turned in at Guilderland buyback

A total of 117 firearms were turned over to sheriff’s deputies at Albany County’s first gun buyback over the weekend. The event was held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Westmere Fire Department in Guilderland.

4. South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property

On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES. The proposition, which was originally approved by South Colonie residents in May 2022, will be used to construct a new transportation and maintenance facility.

5. Albany man sentenced to 25 years to life for 2019 homicide

On Friday, the Albany County Supreme Court sentenced Paul Barbaritano, 55, to 25 years to Life in State Prison following his conviction of one count of murder. The indictment alleged that Barbaritano intentionally caused the death of Nicole Jennings on or about July 5, 2019, at 8 Bravato Street, by cutting her throat with a knife.