ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! The NEWS10 viewing area saw some snow and rainfall last night into this morning. Make sure to give yourself enough time this morning to prepare as you head out the door! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, widespread wintry weather – including a rain/snow mix near the Hudson River – continues through mid-morning.

A water main break in Albany caused the closure of multiple roads, according to the Albany Police Department. Crews from the water department have since shut the water main and the department says that no residents should be without service. Also, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins will remain chief after it was reported he was a finalist for a top police job in Ann Arbor, Michigan, last month. Chief Hawkins released a statement regarding his commitment to serving with Albany Police. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

A snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, effective 7 a.m. on Monday. The snow emergency will last through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A teacher in Esopus was arrested following a misconduct investigation involving a student, according to police. Ronnie Green, 70, of Ellenville, has been charged with official misconduct.

The fifth-seeded University at Albany football team extended its historic season Saturday night, going into the Kibbie Dome and taking down the fourth-seeded Idaho Vandals 30-22 in the FCS National Quarterfinals. It was a record-setting night for the Great Danes, with three UAlbany records getting shattered in the historic win.