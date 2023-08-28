ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is yet again the start of another work week. Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect some morning sun with afternoon clouds and scattered showers.

Schenectady Police are investigating after a dead body was found at the Summit Towers apartments Saturday. Also, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man from Fort Edward. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Schenectady Police Department confirmed that a dead body was discovered at the Summit Towers apartments on August 26. The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred on August 26 in Kingsbury. The operator, Kenneth Fish, 49, of Fort Edward, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A heavy police presence was outside of Crossgates Mall on Sunday night, regarding a large group inside. Details are very limited at this time.

A Gallatin man has been arrested following an investigation into multiple groping incidents, according to police. Nathan Holmes, 32, was charged with two counts of forcible touching.

The New York Racing Association announced that Funny Cide, the winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes who passed away earlier this summer due to complications from colic, will be buried at Saratoga Race Course. The ceremony is scheduled for August 27 at 11 a.m.