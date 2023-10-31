ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Halloween everyone! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re in for more treats than tricks today with some sun into the afternoon. Despite the sun, everyone may want to layer up come time for trick-or-treating as cloud coverage and cooler temperatures roll in.

Governor Kathy Hochul will address the public following antisemitic threats made against Cornell University’s Jewish Community. Cornell’s president says the threats were made online on a website unrelated to the school. Governor Hochul will also address recent incidents of hate seen across the state. Meanwhile, two people were arrested in connection to a death that happened at a supervised living facility in Gloversville in 2022. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Halloween.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats were made against the Cornell University Jewish community, a statement from Martha Pollack, president of Cornell, said.

Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino, both up for re-election, have turned their backs on one another and are supporting different candidates in the 2023 election.

Two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 73-year-old with special needs at a supervised living facility in 2022. Gloversville Police say Patricia Nichols, 73, died of cardiac arrest.

DocGo, the company hired to care for asylum seekers in New York, is facing a new lawsuit. The company’s own investors are behind the legal action.

C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station officially closed its doors on Sunday, October 29. This comes at Common Roots Brewing Company prepares to take over the space.