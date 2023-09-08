ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today won’t be as hot. However, the heat index will still surge into the 90s.

A standoff shut down Upper Union Street in Schenectady for several hours Thursday. The call for the incident came in just after 3 p.m. Meanwhile, as the asylum seeker issue continues, Governor Kathy Hochul said she spoke with the White House Chief of Staff about the situation Thursday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Despite having an extraditable warrant from February, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez never made it back to Maryland after being detained in New York in March. One legal expert sheds some light on why that extradition never happened.

Local rail advocates held a rally in Hudson on Thursday to urge local lawmakers to oppose cuts to Amtrak funding proposed by the House Appropriations Committee.

The heat wave in the Capital Region has been affecting afterschool sports and now, even some hospital patients. NEWS10 has the story.