ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, after tying highs throughout the Capital Region yesterday, we expect to do it once again! We expect to tie the records in Albany (79°) and Glens Falls (75°). With a forecast high of 74°, Bennington will likely set a new record as well.

The bodies that were found in northern Vermont have been identified as two men from Massachusetts who had been reported missing. The Vermont medical examiner said the autopsies revealed both men were shot multiple times in the head. Also, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car in Loudonville Wednesday evening. The crash took place just before 7:20 p.m. on Old Niskayuna Road. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

The bodies that were found in northern Vermont have been identified as two men from Massachusetts who had been reported missing. The Vermont medical examiner said the autopsies revealed both men were shot multiple times in the head.

Two people were injured following a shooting in the area of Broad Street and Alexander Street in Albany Thursday evening around 4:50 p.m. Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car in Loudonville Wednesday evening. The crash took place just before 7:20 p.m. on Old Niskayuna Road.

A Schenectady woman was arrested and is accused of going into multiple banks and cashing checks belonging to victims across the Capital District. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says Elizabeth Dolder, 50, was arrested as part of a larger fraudulent check investigation.

Halloween weekend is almost here! From Halloween events to concerts to Mrs. Doubtfire at Proctors, there are quite a few things happening on October 27, 28, and 29.