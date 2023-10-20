ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, another rainy fall weekend lies ahead of us.

President Biden said he is sending to Congress an urgent budget request for military assistance for Ukraine and Israel, in a primetime speech Thursday night laying out the stakes for American leadership on the world stage. Meanwhile, the Fonda-Fultonville Central School District released a statement regarding the arrest of an employee. Amberlynn Calhoun, who was arrested on October 16, was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Fonda-Fultonville Central Schools, the district announced on Thursday.

CVS is pulling some common cold medicines from its shelves in the wake of a recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee’s finding that an active ingredient in them is not effective.

As the cannabis industry continues to be plagued with a slower rollout than expected, NEWS10 visited a capital region shop still on hold to find out how the latest New York Supreme Court ruling is keeping them from opening.

Logistics still need to be finalized for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the non-profit organization Equinox but a spokesperson said they plan on going back to the in-person meal. Despite challenges over the last three years, this year the organization is focused on the return of an in-person dinner.