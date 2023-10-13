ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It may be Friday the 13, but at least it’s Friday. We’ve made it to the end of the work week, everyone. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a sunny day ahead.

With winter around the corner, temperatures will soon start dropping. Shelters of Saratoga is proactively preparing; they’re prepping a new location to help the homeless population. Meanwhile, new legislation has been introduced to make social media safer for children in New York. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, teens using social media more than 3 hours a day are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety.

A Coxsackie man was sentenced for causing a deadly crash in September 2022.

Many law enforcement agencies have struggled to recruit and retain a workforce. According to experts, it’s a national trend that has a significant impact on smaller, rural communities.

A man in Stillwater is defending his title as USA Mullet Champion. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson caught up with Scott Salvadore to find out why the competition means so much to him more than just hair.