ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect milder days ahead after some blistery temperatures to kick off the new month.

There was a heavy police presence on Hill Street at around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a second-floor apartment where they seized drugs and firearms.

Officials are investigating an explosion in Dutchess County. They said that a struck gas line caused an explosion, a fire, and the partial collapse of a building in Wappinger’s Falls.

A major biotech company could soon bring dozens more jobs to the Capital Region. Regeneron has proposed an expansion project at an 18-acre site on Broadway in Menands.

Netting will be installed around the Central Warehouse in the next couple of weeks over concerns about the potential for more debris to fall off the building.

Painting a parking spot at the Mohonasen High School parking lot is a senior tradition. It’s a tradition that seniors this year decided to do in memory of one of their former classmates.