ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Black Friday! We hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect blustery conditions throughout the day.

The Schenectady City Mission hosted hundreds on Thursday for its annual Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, assisted with the Turkey Day tradition of giving back. Meanwhile, the Pittsfield Police Department was sent to Thistle & Mirth on West Street for reports of a stabbing Wednesday night. When officers arrived at around 9:40 p.m., they saw evidence of a stabbing but no victim, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday.

The FBI has ended its investigation of a fiery car wreck that killed two people at a border checkpoint in Niagara Falls after finding no evidence that it was a terror attack, easing a period of high tensions as Americans headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The city of Glens Falls is eyeing its budget for 2024, and wants to talk about it with the public. A public meeting has been set for the week after Thanksgiving, with a $24 million topic at hand.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for two people involved in a deer poaching incident in Greene County.