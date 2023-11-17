ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, a cold front will be approaching from the west soon, bringing wet weather tonight and cooler air over the weekend.

The man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in Moreau Lake State Park will be arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m., according to the Saratoga County Court Clerk’s office. Meanwhile, the rebirth of Lark Street made some headway on Thursday when crews started work on the final paving operations. Lane shifts and intersection closures are expected to occur between Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue until Friday, expect delays and find alternate routes if possible. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Glen Street in Glens Falls around 10 a.m. Thursday.

A jury has found a Rensselaer man guilty in a 2022 homicide in the city of Albany. Iaeir Robinson was found guilty of murder in the second degree.

The weekend is almost here! From Saratoga Comic Con to the Schenectady Holiday Parade to the Albany Train Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 17, 18, and 19.