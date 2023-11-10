ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can look forward to a dry weekend ahead.

Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious death in the area of 2nd Street and Lexington Avenue. Police say crews responded to an EMS call at around 11 a.m. on Thursday and arrived on the scene to find a 31-year-old female had died. Also, a tentative agreement between Hollywood and the Actors’ Union could mean that it’s back to lights, camera, and action in the Capital Region. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

A tentative agreement between Hollywood and the Actors’ Union could mean that it’s back to lights, camera, and action in the Capital Region. NEWS10 talked with those in our local area about what that means going forward. Local film industry leaders say they are optimistic the vote on Friday will pass a new deal and end the strike.

The controversial decision by Saint Peter’s Health Partners to close the Burdett Birth Center in Troy, Rensselaer County’s only remaining maternity unit, was the subject of a forum by Saint Peter’s Thursday night.

South Main Street will be closed at Voorheesville Avenue on Monday, November 13. The closure will allow the new Blackbird Tavern restaurant to connect to the water main.

Nine Brothers signed their national letters of intent at Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday to make their college commitments official. The full list of athletes and where they are heading can be found below.