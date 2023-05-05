ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American poet Lucy Larcom once wrote, “When April steps aside for May, like diamonds all the rain-drops glisten; Fresh violets open every day; to some new bird each hour we listen.” The glistening raindrops that have soaked the Capital Region in recent weeks are finally taking a break, according to meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie. A couple of sprinkles still can’t be ruled out, though.

The Hebron man accused of fatally shooting Kaylin Gillis when she and her friends drove down the wrong driveway last month has been denied bail—again. Meanwhile, a Kingston high schooler is recovering in the hospital after they were allegedly attacked in the school’s cafeteria. The details top today’s five things to know.

1. Accused shooter denied bail in Kaylin Gillis death

The Hebron man accused of fatally shooting a Schuylerville woman, when she and a group of friends accidentally drove up the wrong driveway, was denied bail once again.

2. Superintendent: Kingston student injured in ‘attack’

A Kingston High School student is recovering in the hospital after an attack Wednesday afternoon, according to an online statement from Superintendent Paul J. Padalino. It happened in the school’s cafeteria, and lasted only 18 seconds, Padalino said.

3. Daytime break-ins in Western Massachusetts

A rash of home break-ins in several western Massachusetts neighborhoods. NEWS10 speaking with law enforcement on how they are asking the community to stay vigilant.

4. FCSO: Man tased 4 times in fight with deputies

Authorities say a drugged man fought with Fulton County deputies in front of Project 29, in Broadalbin, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The unnamed man was reportedly tased four times.

5. NY thruway will need more funding in coming years

Whether it’s pot-holes or bridges that need a little TLC, the New York thruway system requires maintenance and money. A new report from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) shows New York’s thruway system needs about $1.2 billion over the next eight years to maintain safety and service levels.