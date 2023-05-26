ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a very chilly morning across the Capital Region, but Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie are calling for a significant warmup this afternoon—and they said the heat isn’t going anywhere over the long weekend!

The driver in the Northway crash that killed two Shenendehowa high schoolers in 2012 is out of prison. Meanwhile, travelers are flocking to local airports—and roads—for Memorial Day Weekend. Read more, in today’s five things to know.

1. Dennis Drue, driver in fatal 2012 Northway crash released from prison

Dennis Drue, the drunk and drugged driver who caused the fatal crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers and seriously injured their close friends Bailey Wind and Matt Hardy was released on Thursday.

2. Parents react to Dennis Drue being released early

Nearly a decade after Dennis Drue was locked up for the deaths of two Shen students, their parents are visiting the memorial gardens on school grounds. They expressed their emotions and shared their thoughts as the man who killed their kids is now back in the community.

3. Avoiding travel headaches over Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds have already made their way to Albany International Airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The CEO of Albany County Airport Authority, Philip Calderone, said it has the potential to be the busiest in over 30 years.

4. Teen struck by car on Washington Avenue in Albany

A teenager was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Albany on Thursday. The 14-year-old boy was struck on Washington Avenue between North Main Avenue and Partridge Street.

5. Cairo-Durham students volunteer in Costa Rica

High schoolers at the Cairo-Durham School District spent their spring break helping out in Costa Rica. Coming up to the end of their school year, they share just how meaningful the experience was for them.