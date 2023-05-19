ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Jill Szwed called for warm and breezy weather this afternoon, ahead of a rainy Saturday. It could get a bit breezy later in the day too, so keep that in mind if you’ve got any outdoor activities planned.

The man accused of shooting and killing Kaylin Gillis last month has now been indicted by a grand jury. And as the New York State canal system opens for the summer, leaders are once again emphasizing water safety. Read more, in today’s five things to know.

1. Alleged Kaylin Gillis shooter indicted for second-degree murder

On Thursday morning, a Washington County grand jury returned a three-count indictment accusing Kevin Monahan of the murder of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was fatally shot on April 15 when she and her friends mistakenly drove to the wrong address in upstate New York.

2. Local officials kick off National Safe Boating Week

This Saturday through Friday, May 26, is National Safe Boating Week, and officers in Saratoga, Fulton, and Montgomery Counties are once again active participants. With summer around the corner, the event serves as a reminder to stay safe before boating season begins.

3. Water emergency, boil water notice issued in Colonie

A pumping station failure has led to a water emergency and boil water notice in the town and village of Colonie. Officials with the Latham Water District said the failure took place at the Mohawk View Water Treatment Plant.

4. Runners take part in CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge 5K

The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge race took place in Albany on Thursday. The 5K race is a big fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club.

5. Pastors on Patrol walk for Village Barber and Beauty

Village Barber and Beauty owner, Reverend Reginald Graham, is using the aftermath of the shooting for a way to keep Albany informed and connected. To do so, Graham turned to Pastors on Patrol.