ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The great Bob Marley once sang, “Sun is shining, the weather is sweet. Make you want to move your dancing feet.” The tune could not fit this Friday any better—Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed went so far as to say, it will feel like summer!

A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at the South Albany Airport. Meanwhile, the CDTA finalized plans to expand its service into Warren County. The details top today’s five things to know.

1. Small plane crashes at South Albany Airport

Three people were injured after a plane crashed at the South Albany Airport in Selkirk on Thursday. The crash took place around 3:40 p.m.

2. CDTA to officially take over Glens Falls buses

Buses are busy work, and soon, Glens Falls’ bus system will get a hand. On Thursday, the Capital District Transit Authority (CDTA) formalized a merger with Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT), starting a new chapter for the North Country bus system.

3. Wilton home left uninhabitable after fire

Fire crews are investigating a house fire Wilton that took place on Gordon Lane Thursday afternoon. Crews said no one was injured but some animals may have died.

4. Route 85 reopens after two-vehicle crash

Route 85 at the town line between Bethlehem and the city of Albany reopened Thursday after a crash took place on the westbound side around 2:08 p.m. Thursday.

5. Siena student, bus driver who helped during medical episode reunite

Earlier this week, NEWS10 told a story about a Siena College student who helped save the life of a Yankee Trails bus driver having a medical episode behind the wheel. On Thursday, the student reunited with another bus driver on board who helped during the emergency.