ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a two-day system will bring waves of unsettled weather both tonight and tomorrow. On the bright side, the storm will mark the beginning of April—which American essayist and poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson, adored. “The April winds are magical and thrill our tuneful frames,” wrote Emerson. “The garden walks are passional, to bachelors and dames.”

Today’s five things to know are topped by the fake active shooter calls that impacted several local schools Thursday. In lighter news, Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia opened for its 2023 season, and we reviewed the NCAA tournament’s economic impact on Albany.

1. Local schools receive unfounded active shooter reports

A number of schools in the Capital Region are reacting to unfounded swatting reports. Most reports are about an active shooter. Schools and Police are keeping the public updated and informed while police investigate.

2. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia opens for 2023 season

Employees at Jumpin’ Jacks were flipping patties and swirling cones for opening day Thursday morning.

3. NCAA Tourney Revenue Revealed

With the NCAA wrapping up in New York, businesses in the Capital Region are looking back on their earnings. Albany County Executive, Daniel P. McCoy announced that the expected revenue from the event was projected to be $3.5 million and ended up reaching $6.7 million.

4. Katharine McPhee, David Foster concert in Troy canceled

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s concert at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has been canceled. The concert was set for April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

5. Schenectady school gets real threat amid widespread hoax, swatting

An abundance of local schools received fake active shooter reports on March 30. Unfortunately, on the same day, police explain Schenectady High School experienced a real threat.