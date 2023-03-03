ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s time to batten down the hatches. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said a serious winter storm will hit the Capital Region overnight, between Friday and Saturday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as well, she said, so take it slow if you’re heading out for the weekend.

New details were unveiled on Thursday in the death of Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. Meanwhile, in Rensselaer County, more school buses are being equipped with technology to stop drivers from passing them illegally. The details top today’s five things to know.

1. Source: DNA on socks found in river match person well known to Samantha Humphrey

News10 continues to follow the investigation into Samantha Humphrey’s death. Schenectady Police confirmed her identity earlier this week, after her remains were discovered in the Mohawk River, but they have not shared any details since. NEWS10‘s Anya Tucker has been following this case closely and has gathered new information.

2. Stop arm cameras coming to Rensselaer County school buses

More local school buses will soon be equipped with technology meant to prevent drivers from passing them illegally. Rensselaer County officials teamed up with BusPatrol to equip more than 400 buses with stop arm cameras.

3. Montgomery County crews praised for saving 1-year-old

First responders in the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department, St. Johnsville ambulance squad, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercy Flight are being recognized for saving the life of a one-year-old in Minden.

4. New York State working to hire more employees

New York State employs nearly 170,000 employees, but is now facing a workforce shortage.

5. CDTA eyes expansion into Warren County

CDTA held its annual State of CDTA Thursday morning, highlighting some of the accomplishments the transportation network achieved in the past year, while showcasing goals for the coming months. One of the main points is continuing to expand service, including in Warren County.