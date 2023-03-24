ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the well-known saying goes, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” Compare the mid-month snowstorm to that happening this weekend, and the saying rings true, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

A fire tore through the former Doane Stuart campus in Albany Thursday night. And earlier that afternoon, a man died in Bennington Police custody. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Fire tears through former Doane Stuart building

The calls for a fully-involved structure fire came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Flames ripped through the entire building and were shooting into the air. Smoke could also be seen for miles.

2. Man dies after being arrested by Bennington Police

According to a press release from Vermont State Police, a man died Thursday afternoon after he was arrested by the Bennington Police Department. Troopers say there is no indication that Bennington Police used physical force on the man.

3. Schenectady official arrested on drug charge

A Schenectady official has been arrested. According to the Schenectady Police Department, Floyd Slater, 52, of Schenectady was arrested on Thursday around noon.

4. NYS education department rejects Fonda-Fultonville request to keep mascot

The New York State Education Department rejected a document submitted by the Fonda-Fultonville School District in an attempt to keep their mascot name the “Braves.”

5. Northway exit 24 bridge replacement to cause months of detours

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Warren County Route 11 bridge over the Northway is being replaced. The project will close the bridge and the southbound exit 24 on- and off-ramps indefinitely.