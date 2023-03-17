ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s wishing you a pot o’ gold, and all the joy your heart can hold.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said a wee bit of rain will fall this afternoon. She suggested you add rain gear to your green ensemble today.

March Madness is taking over the Capital Region this weekend. See how local businesses are planning to take advantage, and stay up to date on the schedule, in this morning’s five things to know.

1. Local businesses hope for boost from NCAA Tournament

Basketball fans from across the country are in Albany through this weekend for the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. For local businesses, especially those situated near the festivities, there’s hope that the influx of people will provide a big boost.

2. NCAA Tournament brings multiple players, coaches with local ties back to Capital Region

The Madness has arrived in Albany. All eight teams scheduled to play at MVP Arena in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament took to the floor for practice and spoke to the media for the first time Thursday.

3. Albany officials announce new illegal gun tip line

On Thursday, Albany officials announced that residents can now make anonymous reports about illegal firearms via a new tip line created through the Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER) program.

4. Number of kids ingesting edibles rises, lawmakers react

Lawmakers are proposing legislation to hold those who are selling cannabis illegally accountable. This happening after some people, including children ingested cannabis edibles without even realizing it.

5. Rensselaer County holds State of the County meeting

Rensselaer County held its State of the County meeting Thursday night. County Executive Steve McLaughlin pointed out many of the achievements the county has enjoyed.