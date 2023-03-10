ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American writer and humorist Lewis Grizzard once said, “springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, that will ring true tonight, in a much less exciting way. Snow is on the way, she said.

The former BOCES teacher accused of raping a student in 2019, has pleaded guilty. Meanwhile, the Albany Community Police Review Board held its monthly meeting. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Former BOCES teacher admits to raping 13-year-old

On Wednesday, a former BOCES teacher pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the second degree. Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, of Johnstown, admitted to having oral sex with a former student back in 2019.

2. Albany Community Police Review Board meets

The Albany Community Police Review Board held their monthly meeting Thursday, and a familiar face raised concerns about an on-going issue: police conduct. Over a dozen people showed up for the police review board meeting. Among them, Chandler Hickenbottom from Saratoga’s Black Lives Matter.

3. NYS police search for wanted man

New York State police are looking for wanted man Jeffrey Homeyer Jr. He is wanted after an investigation revealed he stole a car from North Road in Greenville.

4. Advocates call for more higher education funding

On Thursday at the Capitol, advocates called on state lawmakers to include more funding for higher education in the state budget.

5. Bill could give tax exemptions when buying fire safety products

Experts say there are around 164 fire related deaths every year in the state of New York. That’s why some are fighting for legislation that could make it easier for us to purchase fire safety products.