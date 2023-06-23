ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s finally Friday, folks. The “muggies” will be kicking in today, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, as a slow-moving low will produce high humidity and showers over the weekend and beyond.

The Albany Empire saga isn’t completely resolved yet, as final game checks for players and coaches reportedly hit their bank accounts, and were pulled not long thereafter. Meanwhile, Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Third Street. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

The drama surrounding the Albany Empire continues, even after the team’s termination from the National Arena League. Former Empire interim head coach Moe Leggett tells NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas that the entire Empire staff had their final game check pulled out of their bank accounts.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city of Albany. It took place around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500-block of Third Street.

Numerous code violations forcing Troy residents to evacuate their homes over safety concerns.

The Wrongful Convictions bill passed in both houses this session. This would make it easier for those convicted of a crime to challenge their case, however, some District Attorney’s across New York are demanding it be vetoed, including Staten Island DA, Michael McMahon, “Yea well we certainly hope that the Governor doesn’t sign this very misguided piece of legislation, because what it will do is totally bring the courts and the criminal justice system, both at the trial level, and the appellate level to a grinding and screeching halt.”

Anthony Berghela, owner of Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont, was recently named the winner of the Pizza World Cup in Naples, Italy. Berghela has competed in the competition before, however, this is his first win.