ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect storm deja vu with the next storm to take over this evening.

Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) stepped in with other organizations and the Dutchess County Animal Control Officer to rescue almost two dozen Great Dane dogs. The dogs were found on Thursday at a hoarding situation in Dutchess County.

Jurors heard opening statements in the murder trial for Kevin Monahan. The Washington County man is charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was a passenger in a car that mistakenly turned around in Monahan’s driveway in April 2023.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave the State of the County address on Thursday to a room full of local politicians and business leaders. McLaughlin shared highlights, which included a new location for the county office, infrastructure improvements, and reduced property taxes.

miSci has been educating the community since the late 60s, but now they are looking for a new home before they lose everything.

It’s no secret that Upstate New York is known for having difficult-to-pronounce names for its cities, towns, and even bodies of water. This isn’t a new conversation as I’ve found it’s been widely discussed on different online platforms for over 10 years.