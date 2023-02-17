ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friday cooldown is in full effect this morning, a common theme for the month. Meteorologist Jill Szwed even went so far as to say, “We’ll go from feeling like spring to February today.”

The Northway northbound, near exit 7, was closed for most of the morning after a tractor-trailer crashed. And in Watervliet, a Troy man was acquitted of second-degree murder in connection to a February 2022 shooting. Here are five things to know this Friday morning.

1. I-87 Northway northbound reopens after crash

A crash that happened just before 5 a.m. Friday morning forced emergency crews to close all lanes on the I-87 Northway northbound, near Exit 7. Traffic was at a standstill for hours as the wreck was cleared.

2. Fatal shooting suspect found not guilty of murder

A Troy man was acquitted of second degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in Watervliet in February 2022.

3. RCSO: Clifton Park man raped woman he met on a dating app

A Clifton Park man was arrested after allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app. Andrew Cosme II, 24, faces a slew of charges.

4. Lake George eyeing storefront window restrictions

The village of Lake George is turning its attention to what’s going on along the busy storefronts of Canada Street. A prospective new law could put limits on how the windows in those storefronts are used.

5. Hudson student removed after alleged threat

A Hudson High School student has been removed after he made an alleged threat against the school, police said.