ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, after a three-day cold stretch with daily light snow, we can expect a surge of unseasonably warm air coming this weekend.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shots fired incident that took place near the Temple Israel of Albany on Thursday afternoon. Police say no injuries have been reported and that one person, identified as Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information leading directly to finding Robert Coons. Coons was first reported missing back in July. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

At Bethlehem Chabad’s menorah lighting, dozens gathered at Delmar’s Four Corners, celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. The annual event was overshadowed by the troubling news of what happened only hours earlier at Temple Israel of Albany.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information leading directly to finding Robert Coons. Coons was first reported missing back in July.

The College of Saint Rose has a renowned education program. The closure has some concerned about the impact it will have on an industry that already faces worker shortages.

There may be no room at the inns of Saratoga — not for Christmas — but for June when the Belmont Stakes arrives at the racecourse. If you’re looking to stay in the Spa City for Belmont, word to the wise, book now.

The Albany Police Department is recommending three officers be fired for an alleged double dipping scheme. The officers are accused of clocking in at the Albany Housing Authority while working as on-duty police officers.