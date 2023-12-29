ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we’ll see more showers with temperatures floating around the high 40s.

A suspicious package was dropped off at Schoharie County Court on Thursday containing an unknown powdery substance. The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office says the powder was found to be a possibly hazardous substance.

Rensselaer County’s top law enforcement officer is stepping down after decades of service to the county. Sheriff Patrick Russo is hanging up his holster and his badge for the final time after 48 years of law enforcement service.

Despite receiving hundreds of tips, Vermont State Police say they do not have significant evidence directed to any persons responsible for the murder of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming.

The driver who struck the Maple Ave Bridge was issued a ticket under town code for failing to obey a traffic sign. The news comes a week after a tractor-trailer carrying compressed natural gas hit the bridge, causing a massive explosion.

The weekend is almost here and its almost 2024! From bull riding to Scrabble to New Year’s Eve events, quite a few things are happening on December 29, 30, and 31.