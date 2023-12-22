ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect a brisk first full day of winter.

Firefighters and first responders responded to an explosion and fire on Maple Avenue in Glenville. Pictures and video from the scene show a large fireball at the Maple Avenue Bridge after it was hit by a large vehicle. Also, a few towns in our area including Colonie will be one of the first places in the nation to test pilot technology that alerts drivers to emergency response vehicles before they’re close by. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Firefighters and first responders responded to an explosion and fire on Maple Avenue in Glenville. Pictures and video from the scene show a large fireball at the Maple Avenue Bridge after it was hit by a large vehicle.

A few towns in our area including Colonie will be one of the first places in the nation to test pilot technology that alerts drivers to emergency response vehicles before they’re close by.

The first permanent homeless shelter of Montgomery County has received funding to get started on groundbreaking. The City of Amsterdam approved this building at 76 Guy Park Avenue for the location of the new homeless shelter. “The city certainly can use it. It’s going to be a great asset,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

Ulster County is adopting a $412 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget will address several key issues, including homelessness, mental health, and infrastructure.

A new report indicates that offshore wind projects at the Port of Albany and the Port of Coeymans would support thousands of jobs and billions in financial activity. The report says that these benefits would transform local communities, schools, and businesses.