ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone take a collective sigh of relief, you made it to Friday. To make the end of the work week even better, Meteorologist Kevin Appleby says today is going to be a winner weather-wise, as we’ll see a surge of unseasonably mild air move into our region thanks to high pressure to our south and a bit of a breeze from the south-southwest.

Officials in Albany County are mourning the loss of one of its legislators. Matthew Peter has passed away.

Galway Central School District in Saratoga County is trying to undertake a major capital project to add improvements to the town school. The town residents however weren’t so onboard.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two possible dognappers. A Malshi is a Maltese and Shih Tzu mix puppy, and one was stolen from The Pet Zone at Aviation Mall around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s probably very scared right now and they grow very attached to us and we’re their little families while they’re here,” said The Pet Zone manager Kara Stanton.

This year one mother’s Christmas wish arrived early. A soldier had an emotional reunion with his family on Thursday when he surprised his mom.