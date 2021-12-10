5 things to know this Friday, December 10

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s Weather Report says today will be cold again, but tomorrow will be warm. Today’s five things to know features Josh Duggar being found guilty, AG James suspending her campaign, and Jussie Smollett being convicted.

1. Josh Duggar found guilty

Josh Duggar from TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was found guilty on child pornography charges. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison.

Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial

2. AG James suspends her gubernatorial campaign

Attorney General Tish James suspended her short-lived gubernatorial campaign in order to run for re-election. She says she has a number of important investigations and cases underway.

AG James suspends her gubernatorial campaign to run for re-election

3. Rent up 22% in New York

Rent in New York State has increased by 22% since January 2021.

REPORT: Rent up 22% in New York since start of 2021

4. Former Albany doctor pays settlemetnt for overprescribing opioids

Former physician in Albany, Dr. James Cole, will pay $125,000 in a settlement for overprescribing opioids and other controlled substances to patients. One patient died from overprescribing.

Former Albany doctor pays $125,000 for overprescribing opioids

5. Jussie Smollett convicted for staging crime

Jussie Smollett was convicted yesterday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to police.

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police