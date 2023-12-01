ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations, you made it to Friday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, a cloudy morning will be followed by showers approaching from the west and linger the rest of the day.

The College of Saint Rose will close its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. A letter from College President Marcia White confirmed the decision. The closure comes in the wake of the college’s recent announcement declaring the need for financial aid from the city of Albany and New York State. Also, crews in Albany responded to a fire at an apartment building near Third Avenue and South Swan Street Thursday afternoon.

Thousands of drivers could potentially have suspended licenses after a Covid-era rule is set to expire on December 1, 2023. Drivers who self-certified their vision test from March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, have to retake the free exam.

On Thursday, Herbert L. Marlow, 76, was sentenced on two charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Marlow will serve one year of incarceration and ten years of probation on each charge, which will run consecutively.

The weekend is almost here! From the Troy Victorian Stroll to the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration to the Jonas Brothers at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on December 1, 2, and 3.