ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some more showers around lunchtime after a wet morning due to showers and overnight rain.

A heavy traffic alert has been issued around Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for what is expected to be a packed weekend with three concerts and the Travers Stakes at the Saratoga Racecourse. Also, the South End Grocery in Albany may be at risk due to defaulted loans. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

The New York State Park Police and the Saratoga Springs Police Department have issued a traffic alert for around Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Heavy traffic is expected starting Thursday through Saturday for three SPAC concerts and the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Foreclosure may be in the forecast for the South End Grocery—a charitable project to provide fresh, healthy food to what had been a food desert in Albany.

Experts say New York landfills are reaching their limits, all while polluting our land and airways. Much of the material is exported to upstate counties or out of state to Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. And when it comes to recycling, it’s not being utilized as it should, “We divert something like 18% of the total material for recycling, which is miserable,” said Maggie Clarke, Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board member.

A Schenectady man was arrested on Wednesday on an active warrant for arson. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Bell, 37, intentionally set fire to a home which not only caused extensive damage but caused the death of one or more pets inside.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a counterfeit money investigation.