ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll be ending the work week on a high note with sunshine and very comfortable temperatures around 80 degrees.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $60M investment for the Albany International Airport on Thursday from the airport’s observation deck. The investment is the largest state grant the airport has ever received.

A runaway parolee has been apprehended after Glenville Police were called for a domestic violence incident on Spring Road in Glenville. Dustin Samuels was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by DOCCS Office of Special Investigations and parole officers.

State police announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Hoosick Road in Brunswick. According to police, Christopher Lockrow, 28, of Valley Falls, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

An Amsterdam resident is being charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Angela Mitchell, 37, was arrested on Wednesday after a joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

This September, the skies over Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Lake George will be dotted with color for the 50th year running. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is about to turn 50.