ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, once said, “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” The day’s weather will encourage you to peer into that open door—you’ll want to make the most of it. “It will be the last completely dry day until at least this time next week,” said Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Three current and former Rensselaer County officials are now facing criminal charges in connection with a years-old voter fraud investigation. Meanwhile, the legislature has reached a conceptual agreement on the New York State budget. Read more, in today’s five things to know.

1. Former, current Rensselaer County employees in custody, FBI confirms

Three Rensselaer County officials were arrested and arraigned in court Thursday, accused of conspiring to violate Rensselaer County voting rights during the 2021 elections. According to the indictment, Richard Crist, James Gordon, and Leslie Wallace conspired to obtain absentee ballots through fraud and intimidation to cast false and illegal votes in the primary and general elections.

2. Hochul outlines FY 2024 state budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul said a “conceptual agreement” has been reached on the fiscal year 2024 New York state budget. The budget is roughly $229 billion.

3. Man accused of using wheelchair, U-Haul to dump body

Police say a Troy man used a U-Haul truck and his mother’s wheelchair to dump a woman’s body outside a vacant home in Albany. The man accused of the crime is now facing charges, including Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree.

4. Push for nail salon council in state government

With spring in the air, you may hit up your local nail salon for a fresh manicure or pedicure, but some lawmakers are concerned these businesses aren’t getting enough representation in state government. That’s why they’re pushing for legislation that would empower this workforce.

5. Niskayuna adopts police bodycams

The Niskayuna Police Department announced on April 27 that officers now wear body cameras. They said they aim to enhance transparency and accountability to foster public trust.