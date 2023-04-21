ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Self-help writer Edmond Mbiaka believes, “Every single day is a good day no matter how bright or dark it is because it always brings an opportunity to start a positive beginning in your life.” The weather this afternoon will certainly pave the way for that kind of progress—Meteorologist Jill Szwed went so far as to call it, “a fantastic Friday.”

Hundreds gathered in Fort Hardy Park on Thursday, for a candlelight vigil in memory of Kaylin Gillis. Also, in Colonie, the town board unanimously approved body cameras for the police department. All this and more, in today’s five things to know.

1. Silent candlelight vigil for Kaylin Gillis

Hundreds of people gathered in silence at Fort Hardy Park Thursday night to remember Kaylin Gillis, whose life was taken too soon.

2. Colonie police to don body cameras in new program

The Colonie Town Board unanimously approved body cameras for the police department on Thursday. The approval from the Town Board came as both the police chief and the town supervisor say they’ve collaborated on initiating a body camera program in the town for more than a year.

3. NYS Lawmakers to vote on Assembly map

After several meetings held around the state getting the public’s input, The Independent Redistricting Commission voting to send the final proposal on to the state legislature. The map is similar to the one that’s currently in place.

4. Nina Nichols running for Troy mayor

A second candidate has put their hat in the ring for the next mayoral election in the city of Troy. Democratic candidate Nina Nichols held an event Thursday evening to kick off her campaign at the Hanger on the Hudson on River Street in Troy.

5. Legacy Dispensers opens in Capital Region

Legacy Dispensers kicked off their opening day with sales stating at 4:20p.m., for four hours and twenty minutes. President and CEO, Matthew Robinson, worked under a delivery model before marijuana was legal in New York state. “I grew up doing delivery. So, I’ve sold cannabis since the late 90s early 2000s,” explained Robinson.