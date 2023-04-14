ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Summer-like warmth blanketed the Capital Region on Thursday. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said today will be more of the same, with forecasted highs nearing the 90-degree mark.

One person is dead after a fire at the Hanley Motor Home Park on the Columbia Turnpike. And in Albany, a group called “Preserve Kenwood” is rallying to support the preservation of the historic former home of the Doane Stuart School. Read more, in today’s five things to know.

1. Fatal structure fire closes down parts of Columbia Turnpike

The structure fire that broke out at Hanley Motor Park Home at 148 Columbia Turnpike has claimed the life of one individual. Police say a motor home residence was fully involved.

2. Preserve Kenwood plans for a new future

Whether you remember it as a convent, Kenwood Academy or the old Doane Stuart school, what’s next is a question some are asking after a massive fire gutted the once beautiful buildings. NEWS10 speaking with a local group that’s talking about how to move forward with the property.

3. Triplets among Lansingburgh’s top 10 of 2023

The Foster triplets are taking three of the top 10 spots at their high school graduation.

4. $21M announced in funding for Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge

On Thursday, around 11:35 a.m., Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to announce $21M in federal funding going toward improving the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge. Congressman Paul Tonko and Castleton Mayor Joe Keegan stood alongside the Governor and Secretary of Transportation as the announcement was made.

5. Experts discuss bail and possible changes to discovery law

Public safety has been one of the major hold ups in the state’s now 12-day late budget. The Governor is pushing for some reform surrounding the least restrictive means standard and possibly discovery laws. But what exactly are discovery laws in the criminal context?