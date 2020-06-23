$350k in grants announced for Downtown Albany and Central Avenue small businesses

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Applications are now open for $350,000 in grants are available to support repairs and reopening. These programs—specifically for businesses financially impacted by the pandemic or vandalized on May 30—are to augment local, state, and federal resources.

The Downtown Albany and Central Avenue Business Improvement Districts made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that small businesses—like non-profits, restaurants, shops, and personal care services—should apply directly through individual Business Improvement Districts.

After months of pandemic hardships, multiple industries are reopening under Phase 3. In a Goldman Sachs survey of 1,500 small business owners from mid-March, 96% already felt the effects in mid-March.

“It has been a long road, but our business owners are resilient, and Downtown is already coming back stronger.” Georgette Steffens

executive director of the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District

Grants from the Downtown Albany BID of up to $3,000 each will take the form of one-time, forgivable loans, funded by the $250,000 Business Stabilization Grant. Awards will be based on factors like program priorities, availability of funds, and number of employees. Eligible uses for funds will include:

Technology upgrades

Implementing delivery services, contactless payment, or online sales

New marketing strategies

Personal protective equipment

Replacing perishable goods

Interior installations to meet state reopening guidelines

Repairs caused by vandalism during demonstrations

Grants from the Central Avenue BID—totaling $100,000 from the Carl E. Touhey Foundation—will go to minority-owned businesses. Call Ronda Shayne at (518) 462-4300, or send an email with questions about Central Ave. Funds are meant to help businesses with:

Design, repair, deposits, and materials assistance to replace facades

Signage repair and replacement

Recapturing insurance deductibles

Emergency needs or repairs

Personal protective equipment, supplies, and installations

