34th annual Hilltown Christmas helps over 250 local children

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bags full of gifts going out to over 250 children from across Albany County as part of the 34th annual Hilltown Christmas. The event, hosted by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, helped over one hundred local families this year.

“It’s nice to be able to know that even though we’re struggling, my kids will still have a really great Christmas,” said

Parents were able to pick gifts from a variety of different categories, including toys, electronics, coats, boots, and more, “I am so excited, I think I’m more excited than they are,”

This year’s Hilltown Christmas looked a little different than in the year’s past. While typically there’s a party with hundreds of people, this year, the event was a drive-thru, with parents getting out of their cars to quickly browse the different items available.

“It’s awesome to do this in December, let’s do it the other 11 months too,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

34 years ago, this event began with deputies helping a single local family, “I always say giving is a concept, that’s a proven one right there,” Apple said, pointing to the fact that it has continued to grow to help more families over the decades.

And this year, the department is assisting the most children yet, “We’re going to serve over 250 kids. This isn’t like get one toy, two toys. This fills your car, and go put smiles on your kid’s faces,” the sheriff explained.

Apple credits the generosity of the community, as well as the hard work of the numerous volunteers who start planning for the event nearly a year before it happens.

“This is our community, this is the community that we serve, this is the community that we protect and we want them to know that we’re there for them. If they need us, call us,” he said.

The Hilltown Christmas will also provide gifts to numerous families in the City of Albany.