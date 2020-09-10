3 Vermont families sue for tuition for religious schools

Top Stories

by: , Lisa Rathke

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Three Vermont families are suing Vermont’s education secretary and certain school districts, saying that denying them a state tuition benefit to send their children to religious schools is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court comes two months after a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a Montana case that states can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education.

The lawsuit says the families live in areas where the school districts will pay tuition for a student to attend public schools operated by other districts or an approved independent school.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga