3 Peacocks in Guilderland are on the loose

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— A local farmer is missing 3 of his peacocks. Today, a family was surprised to see one of them in their backyard.

“One of the kids ran upstairs, it was my daughter actually, and she said mommy look! There is a live peacock on the back deck,” explained Adele Young who lives in Guilderland. “I thought they were pulling my leg, but I stopped my work and I came down stairs and sure enough, there is a full sized peacock on our back deck!”

After taking a video and some pictures, the bird went over the fence and into the pine bush trail behind their home.

Young called the Guilderland Police to tell them about their unexpected guest. To her surprise, they told her there was a report of not just one, but 3 peacocks missing from a local farm a few miles away.

“I’ve had peacocks here for 15 years and I’ve never had them run away from home before,” said David Carpenter. “Maybe they didn’t like the food I was giving them!”

Carpenter says in total, he has 4 peacocks—2 males and 2 females, which haven’t been a flight risk until recently.

He told News 10 that 3 of the birds ventured off 3 days ago, and still haven’t come back.

“People suggested that DEC can have sort of a net gun, but peacocks are viewed as domestic animals, not wild animals and so they won’t try to catch them for that,” said Carpenter.” I want them back, but it’s very frustrating because I don’t know what to do, even if people see them.”

This isn’t the first time he’s had animals escape— 6 years ago an emu got loose but was later caught.

Carpenter says when it comes to peacocks , they are easier to catch if they are in enclosed spaces.

If you see them, you can give Guilderland Police a call.