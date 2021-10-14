3 hospitalizations and 108 new positive cases in Albany County daily Covid update, October 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 29,957 to date, with 108 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, October 13. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 78. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 had close contacts to positive cases, 85 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 495 active cases in the county, up from 477 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped to 1,004 from 889. So far 93,970 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,462 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 86 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Wednesday, October 13, and there are now a total of 32 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of two. Seven of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, down from eight yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 415 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, this is now the eighth day in a row that I’m reporting a new COVID-related death in Albany County, the longest string of consecutive days we’ve had since the beginning of February. The science is clear – getting vaccinated dramatically reduces your chances of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Don’t think that this can’t happen to you. Please don’t wait to get the shot,” said County Executive McCoy.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.