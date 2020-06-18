2020 season canceled for the New York Renaissance Faire

TUXEDO, N.Y. (NEWS10)–By order of the Queen (and the Centers for Disease Control) the New York Renaissance Faire is closed this summer.

Opening festival at the 2017 New York Renaissance Fair.

They will reopen for their 44th season in 2021.

In a statement faire officials said, “This is a serious and impactful decision for our small company and for all those who participate in the Faire. We simply can’t run the risk of exposing out audience, staff, and participants to a virus which continure to spike around this country . . .”

For information about ticket exchanges and refunds go to the New York Renaissance website.

