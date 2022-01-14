2 new COVID deaths and 1,586 positive cases in Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, January 13, 79.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.2% are now fully vaccinated (state tracker has not been updated in the last 24 hours). The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 53,592 to date, with 1,586 new positive cases identified since Thursday, January 13. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 1,161.2.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is at 239.1 (average percent positivity rate of 19.2%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is at 246.1 (average percent positivity rate of 19.3%). The state tracker has not been updated in the last 24 hours.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 10 new hospitalizations since Thursday, January 13, and there are now 113 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of 12. 18 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, down from 19 Thursday, January 13. Unfortunately, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a woman in her 40’s and another woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 484 since the outbreak began.

“While New York as a whole is showing signs of statewide COVID infections possibly hitting their peak, that is clearly not the case for Albany County as we report nearly 1,600 new positive cases in a single day, the highest increase we’ve ever experienced since the pandemic started nearly two years ago,” said County Executive McCoy. “As the virus continues to spread, sadly we also continue to lose county residents to COVID complications, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families during their times of grief.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.