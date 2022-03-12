SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police said Friday that two people are dead after a fatal Northway crash in Saratoga Springs. The crash took place around 4:16 p.m. Thursday, after the car’s driver, Paula M. Ashline, 50, of Hudson Falls, lost control and went off the road.

The vehicle, according to police, exited the roadway and struck a tree and culvert, then flipped. Both Ashline and her passenger, Nicole M. Thaxton, 34, also of Hudson Falls, were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. If you have any photos or videos from the crash, you can send them over to news@news10.com.