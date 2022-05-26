ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – $175,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) have been awarded to local and regional arts organizations in the Capital Region. This round of NEA grants will help support a diverse slate of music, theater, fine arts, and multimedia design programs in Troy and Saratoga Springs.
The NEA distributes nearly $100 million in grants to arts organizations in all 50 states each year. This round of funding for the Capital Region comes from Grants for Arts Projects (GAP), the NEA’s flagship program, and Our Town, a program that provides support for creative planning.
This round of NEA grant funding for the Capital Region includes:
- $90,000 for The Sanctuary for Independent Media, to support the commissioning, engagement, creation, and installation of multimedia artworks and experiences along a city block in Troy.
- $50,000 for the Arts Center of the Capital Region, to support an artist residency, arts programming, and engagement activities to build community in North Central Troy.
- $20,000 for Opera Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, to support a new production of “Sky on Swings” by composer Lembit Beecher and librettist Hannah Moscovitch at The Egg Performing Arts Center, with related community engagement programs.
- $15,000 for Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, to support the Skidmore Jazz Institute.