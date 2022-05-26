ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – $175,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) have been awarded to local and regional arts organizations in the Capital Region. This round of NEA grants will help support a diverse slate of music, theater, fine arts, and multimedia design programs in Troy and Saratoga Springs.

The NEA distributes nearly $100 million in grants to arts organizations in all 50 states each year. This round of funding for the Capital Region comes from Grants for Arts Projects (GAP), the NEA’s flagship program, and Our Town, a program that provides support for creative planning.

This round of NEA grant funding for the Capital Region includes: