16 year old found, father in hospital after Albany fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UPDATE 6:15 AM: Albany Police found the 16-year-old boy with autism who ran from the scene of a house fire on Yardboro Avenue Tuesday morning.

Albany Police said the call for the fire came in just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is smoke damage to the home.

Albany Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Joseph Toomey said the boy ran off shortly after the fire broke out but has since been found.

The boys father was taken to the hospital. Further details on the condition of the father were not given.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

