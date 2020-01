ALBANY (NEWS10) – Albany Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Third and North Swan Streets Saturday night.

Police say they located a 13-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg. After further investigation, it was determined that the girl was simply standing outside when she was struck by a stray bullet that someone had fired up the street.

She was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and an investigation is on going.