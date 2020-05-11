109th Airlift Wing to flyover the Capital Region Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday the 109th Airlift Wing will conduct a 12-city flyover throughout the Capital Region to salute medical professionals, first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Skier 95”, a Lockheed LC-130 “Skibird” plane, is set to takeoff at 11 a.m. It is set to fly over Amsterdam, Fonda, Johnstown, Gloversville, Utica, Rome, Lake George, Glens Falls, Saratoga, Troy, Albany and Schenectady.

“This flyover is a way for the men and women of the 109th Airlift Wing, and the New York Air National Guard, to say “thanks” to the essential workers, medical personnel and first responders who are there for all New Yorkers during this time, ” said Col. Michele Kilgore, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing. “We live in the communities they serve and we deeply respect the work they do for all of us every day.”

Skier 95 will take off from Stratton Air National Guard Base at 11 a.m. and head west at a speed of 241 miles per hour.

This is the flight path with ETA:

St. Mary’s Hospital, Amstersdam, at 11:04;

Fonda, at 11:06;

Johnstown, at 11:07

Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville, at 11:08

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, at 11:25

Griffiss International Airport, Rome (the site of the Eastern Air Defense Sector) at 11:27;

Lake George, at 11:49;

Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, at 11:51;

Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, at 11:55;

St. Mary’s Hospitals and Samaritan Hospital, Troy, at 12:02;

The State Capitol ,Albany Medical Center, St. Peters Hospital, Stratton Veterans Administration Medical Center, Albany, at 12:06;

Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, at 12:13.

There will be six airmen aboard the aircraft;