100-year-old volunteer gets a surprise

WEST SAND LAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sue Gray thought she was just showing up for one of her volunteer shifts on Thursday, but little did she know she was in for a big surprise.

For more than 30 years, Sue Gray has been volunteering at Doors of Hope, a food pantry and thrift shop in West Sand Lake.

When Gray had to relocate to a nursing home, she organized transportation so she could still make her weekly volunteering shift.

To mark her upcoming 100th birthday, the team surprised her with a cake, lunch and presents during her shift.