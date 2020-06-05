10-year-old boy struck by bullet in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shots fired incident that left a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to New Hope Terrace around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. They found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The boy was treated at the scene by firefighters and taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say right now it appears several shots were fired from down the street and a bullet travelled through the walls of the victim’s home.

At this time investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 tips mobile app.