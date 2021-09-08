10 arrested after gang assault during a 400 to 600 person party

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people after an investigation of an assault that occurred in July during a party with 400 to 600 people.

Just after midnight on July 31, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the abandoned gravel pit between Smith Hill Road and Nassau Averill Park Road in the town of Nassau.

When police arrived they found a 21-year-old male lying on his back with significant injuries from his head down to his feet. Police gave first aid and cared for the victim until Hoags Corners Ambulance arrived and transported him to Albany Medical Center.

Investigators and police gathered statements from witnesses, identifying suspects, and coordinated with other agencies in this investigation.

The investigation found that around 400 to 600 people attended a party in the abandoned gravel pit that was promoted on social media. This party led to the gang assault on the victim.

On August 19, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyler Kruegler, of Latham, who investigators believe initiated the assault.

Tyler Kruegler charges:

3 counts of Assault in the 1st degree

Assault in the 1st degree

Gang assault in the 2nd degree

Assault in the 2nd degree

Menacing in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

Kruegler was arraigned in Nassau Town Court in front of Judge Michael Conway on August 19, where the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office recommended no bail due to the fact that Kruegler has a pending violent felony case in the city of Troy. Judge Conway set bail in the amount of $5000 cash/bond, which allowed Kruegler to bail out of Rensselaer County Jail that same day.

On August 20, Devon Newman, 19, of Catskill, was arrested and charged.

Devon Newman charges:

3 counts of Assault in the 1st degree

Gang Assault in the 2nd degree

Assault in the 2nd degree

Newman was arraigned in Sand Lake Town Court in front of Judge David Fryer on August 20, where he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $2500 cash or $5000 bond. Newman bailed was out the same day and is awaiting his next court date.

On September 1, Ryan Duryea, 19, of Nassau NY, was arrested and charged.

Ryan Duryea charges:

ABC Law 065 Prohibited Sale of Alcoholic Beverage

2 counts of Give/Sell alcohol to a person under 21 years of age

Duryea was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Seven others have been arrested. Their names cannot be released because they are adolescent offenders who are 17 years old, and Juvenile Offenders who are 15 years old.

Adolescent and Juvenile charges:

3 counts of Assault in the 1st degree

Gang assault in the 2nd degree

Assault in the 2nd degree

The Catskill Police Department, New York State Police Troop F, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.